Raghuvir Yadav’s wife, Purnima Kharga approached the Bandra Family court this week, seeking divorce to legally end their marriage. While the couple has been estranged, Purnima has accused the ‘Lagaan’ actor of adultery and desertion. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple's Their 30 year old son lives with his mother and Purnima is seeking an interim maintenance of Rs 1 lakh and an alimony of Rs 10 crore. 👓 View full article