Katy Perry collapses as gas leak prompts American Idol evacuation

ContactMusic Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
News video: Katy Perry collapses as gas leak prompts American Idol evacuation

Katy Perry collapses as gas leak prompts American Idol evacuation 00:42

 Pop star Katy Perry falls to the floor after complaining of a headache as a gas leak hits the 'American Idol' auditions.

Katy Perry collapsed at American Idol auditions due to 'gas leak' [Video]Katy Perry collapsed at American Idol auditions due to 'gas leak'

Katy Perry passed out at last year's American Idol auditions in Sunriver, Oregon when a gas leak occurred on set.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published


Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

The 'Firework' hitmaker, along with crew and contestants, has to be evacuated from the Sunriver, Oregon set after she and her fellow judges smelled heavy propane...
AceShowbiz

Katy Perry collapses from 'American Idol' gas leak during auditions

This Sunday's episode of "American Idol" apparently keeps the judges on their toes more than ever before.
FOXNews.com

