Katy Perry collapses as gas leak prompts American Idol evacuation



Recent related videos from verified sources Katy Perry collapsed at American Idol auditions due to 'gas leak' Katy Perry passed out at last year's American Idol auditions in Sunriver, Oregon when a gas leak occurred on set. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition The 'Firework' hitmaker, along with crew and contestants, has to be evacuated from the Sunriver, Oregon set after she and her fellow judges smelled heavy propane...

AceShowbiz 9 hours ago



Katy Perry collapses from 'American Idol' gas leak during auditions This Sunday's episode of "American Idol" apparently keeps the judges on their toes more than ever before.

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago



