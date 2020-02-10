Alanis Morissette Announces UK Shows Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Her new album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' lands on May 1st...



*Alanis Morissette* has announced a series of UK shows.



The Canadian artist is on the comeback trail, with her new album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' set to land on May 1st.



New single 'Smiling' is out now, with Alanis now confirming a full European arena tour.



Hitting the UK on September 28th, the songwriter plays London O2 Arena, before hitting Birmingham, and Manchester.



There's an Irish show on October 1st, with Alanis Morissette playing 3Arena in Dublin. Liz Phair plays main support at all shows.



Tickets go on sale next Friday (February 28th) at 9am.



Catch Alanis Morissette at the following shows:



*September*

28 *London* The O2

29 *Birmingham* Utilita Arena



*October*

1 *Dublin* 3Arena

4 *Manchester* Manchester Arena



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Her new album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' lands on May 1st...*Alanis Morissette* has announced a series of UK shows.The Canadian artist is on the comeback trail, with her new album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' set to land on May 1st.New single 'Smiling' is out now, with Alanis now confirming a full European arena tour.Hitting the UK on September 28th, the songwriter plays London O2 Arena, before hitting Birmingham, and Manchester.There's an Irish show on October 1st, with Alanis Morissette playing 3Arena in Dublin. Liz Phair plays main support at all shows.Tickets go on sale next Friday (February 28th) at 9am.Catch Alanis Morissette at the following shows:*September*28 *London* The O229 *Birmingham* Utilita Arena*October*1 *Dublin* 3Arena4 *Manchester* Manchester ArenaJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Sean Allan Krill & Elizabeth Stanley Of "Jagged Little Pill" Go Over The Hit Broadway Musical From Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody "Jagged Little Pill," an original story of suburban subversion inspired by Alanis Morissette’s Grammy-Award winning album. Mary Jane Healy is a.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 32:04Published 2 weeks ago Alanis Morissette Was Very Hands On In The Making Of "Jagged Little Pill" Musical Elizabeth Stanley and Sean Allen Krill, stars of the jukebox musical, "Jagged Little Pill," share what is was like working with Alanis Morissette and adapting her Grammy Award-winning album by the same.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 02:43Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this