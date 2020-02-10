Global  

Alanis Morissette Announces UK Shows

Clash Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Alanis Morissette Announces UK ShowsHer new album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' lands on May 1st...

*Alanis Morissette* has announced a series of UK shows.

The Canadian artist is on the comeback trail, with her new album 'Such Pretty Forks In The Road' set to land on May 1st.

New single 'Smiling' is out now, with Alanis now confirming a full European arena tour.

Hitting the UK on September 28th, the songwriter plays London O2 Arena, before hitting Birmingham, and Manchester.

There's an Irish show on October 1st, with Alanis Morissette playing 3Arena in Dublin. Liz Phair plays main support at all shows.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (February 28th) at 9am.

Catch Alanis Morissette at the following shows:

*September*
28 *London* The O2
29 *Birmingham* Utilita Arena

*October*
1 *Dublin* 3Arena
4 *Manchester* Manchester Arena

