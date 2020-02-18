Boy: Brahms The Boy II: Katie Holmes completes a new milestone

The makers of Brahms The Boy II promises audiences that this horror flick will be eerier than its previous franchise. This part would have a brand-new cast on board creating a talent blast. The cast includes Katie Holmes and Christopher Convery, who play the role of Liza and Jude. In an interview, Holmes opens up about doing a ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources BRAHMS THE BOY 2 Movie Clip - Playing Croquet BRAHMS THE BOY 2 Movie Clip - Playing Croquet Plot synopsis: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:09Published 1 week ago Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy Protection The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection amid a barrage of sexual abuse lawsuits. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dayton-area Boy Scouts group names new CEO Boy Scouts of America’s Dan Beard Council has a new leader. Andrew Zahn stepped into the role of scout executive and CEO of the organization on Feb. 1. He will...

bizjournals 1 week ago



Police say 10-year-old boy killed by school bus in Brooklyn NEW YORK (AP) — A 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. The boy was crossing a street in the East New York...

Seattle Times 1 day ago





Tweets about this