Pro-North Korea daily praises Oscar-winning 'Parasite' for 'exposing' South Korea's reality

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A pro-North Korea daily praised Academy Awards best picture-winning South Korean movie "Parasite" on Friday, calling it a masterpiece that "starkly exposed the reality" of the rich-poor gap in South Korea.
