Kareena Kapoor opens up on her breakup with Shahid Kapoor and meeting the 'man of the dreams' Saif Ali Khan
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship was the most talked about affair in Bollywood. However, post their breakup in 2007, Kareena has rarely talked about it. But in a recent interview, the actress opened up about her past relationship with her Jab We Met co-star.
As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show 104.8 Ishq's What Women Want 2 has a special edition for all her fans out there.... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA