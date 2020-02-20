NY Post Claims Debate Moderator Chuck Todd Was Amy Klobuchar’s Landlord
Friday, 21 February 2020 () According to an ambiguously-sourced report in The New York Post, NBC News political director and debate moderator Chuck Todd was once Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s landlord. The Post’s Page Six column says that according to “sources,” Todd once rented Senator Klobuchar a home in Arlington, Virginia: Klobuchar and her husband, lawyer […]
