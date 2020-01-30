Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Would Support Their Daughters in Hollywood Careers

Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Would Support Their Daughters in Hollywood Careers

E! Online Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have and always will be their children's biggest cheerleaders. With two daughters under six, this beloved couple is much more focused on their kids'...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dax Shepard sent Kristen Bell's mum flirty eggplant emojis [Video]Dax Shepard sent Kristen Bell's mum flirty eggplant emojis

Kristen Bell has revealed her husband Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with her mother over text when he sent her some very suggestive emojis.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'didn't talk to each other for three days' after argument [Video]Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'didn't talk to each other for three days' after argument

Kristen Bell has shared that she and her husband Dax Shepard didn't speak to each other for three days after a recent argument.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.