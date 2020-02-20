Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Alec Baldwin bashes Democratic candidates in fiery tweets: 'Why is the bar so low?'

Alec Baldwin bashes Democratic candidates in fiery tweets: 'Why is the bar so low?'

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin took to Twitter on Thursday to share his frustration at the current crop of Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination in 2020. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada 01:39

 Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in Nevada Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage. The former NYC mayor was attacked on several fronts by the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Back On Campaign Trail After Trading Barbs At Debate

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports how the candidates are picking up where they left off before the fiery debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published

Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate [Video]Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate

The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates took part in a fiery 2-hour NBC News debate on the Las Vegas Strip. Sen. Elizabeth Warren went after challenger former New York City Mayor..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DavidBowser102

David Bowser Alec Baldwin bashes Democratic candidates in fiery tweets: 'Why is the bar so low?' https://t.co/g5YtZHHHhJ… https://t.co/0HqFNy0Y59 7 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Alec Baldwin bashes Democratic candidates in fiery tweets: ‘Why is the bar so low?’ | Fox News https://t.co/0m8mULtJAs 14 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Alec Baldwin bashes Democratic candidates in fiery tweets: 'Why is the bar so low?' https://t.co/y7VrMgzqJP https://t.co/Juy52OAw4H 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.