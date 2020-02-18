Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Drew Carey's ex Amie Harwick was strangled before fatal balcony fall, coroner says

Drew Carey's ex Amie Harwick was strangled before fatal balcony fall, coroner says

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Drew Carey's ex-fiancee Amie Harwick was strangled before she was thrown off a third-floor balcony to her death, according to a new update from the Los Angeles County Coroner's office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Drew Carey’s murdered ex was a ‘positive force in the world'

Drew Carey’s murdered ex was a ‘positive force in the world' 00:42

 Drew Carey has paid tribute to his ex-fiancee following her murder at the weekend.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death [Video]Drew Carey petitions for domestic violence law reform following ex-fiancee's death

Drew Carey is backing a petition to reform domestic violence laws in the U.S. following the death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick [Video]Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick The 'Price Is Right' host released a statement to 'PEOPLE' after his former fiancée was killed on Saturday. Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Price Is Right' postpones production following death of Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick

Upcoming tapings of "The Price is Right" have been postponed following the death of Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of host Drew Carey.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredUSATODAY.com

Drew Carey's Ex Amie Harwick Was Strangled Before Falling to Her Death, Coroner Says

A coroner's spokesperson says that the primary cause of death was blunt force injuries to the therapist's head and torso from the fall off the balcony, and adds...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.