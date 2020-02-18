Ben Affleck Reveals Whether He's on Dating Apps & His Relationship Status

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ben Affleck is talking about his dating life. The 47-year-old actor spoke out in an interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America on Friday (February 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck During the interview, he revealed that she’s not on any dating apps: “I am on no dating [apps]. No [...] 👓 View full article

