Harrison Ford Reveals the Secret to His 10-Year Marriage With Calista Flockhart

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Harrison Ford is opening up about his personal life. The 77-year-old Star Wars actor spoke out in an interview with Parade Magazine. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harrison Ford During his conversation with the magazine, Harrison revealed the secret to his marriage with wife Calista Flockhart, who he’s been with for 18 years [...]
News video: Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart's Secret To A Happy Marriage

Harrison Ford And Calista Flockhart's Secret To A Happy Marriage 00:32

 Harrison Ford says he has a simple secret to a long-lasting marriage. "Don't talk. Nod your head," the 77-year-old actor joked in an interview. Ford and Calista Flockhart are nearing their 10-year wedding anniversary, but they've been together for 18 years. Flockhart is best known for her role in the...

