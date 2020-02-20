"Family Jewels" - cast: Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton

Global  

AceShowbiz Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* In "Family Jewels", Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton's characters are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along ...
Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton Comedy Pitch ‘Family Jewels’ Acquired by New Republic Pictures

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton Comedy Pitch ‘Family Jewels’ Acquired by New Republic PicturesNew Republic Pictures has won the auction for “Family Jewels,” a comedy pitch starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, who have not appeared on...
First Wives Club stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton to reunite for new film


