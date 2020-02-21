Global  

AOC Throws Down Gauntlet To Establishment Dems, Endorses Slate of All-Women Progressive Candidates

Mediaite Friday, 21 February 2020
AOC Throws Down Gauntlet To Establishment Dems, Endorses Slate of All-Women Progressive CandidatesRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Friday a plan to take on Democratic establishment candidates across the country, with a new political action committee endorsing an all-women slate of progressive candidates.
News video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates 01:11

 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Wave of Progressive Female Congressional Candidates The congresswoman made the announcement through her Courage to Change political action committee. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, via Twitter Ocasio-Cortez named Cristina Tzintzún...

