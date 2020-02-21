AOC Throws Down Gauntlet To Establishment Dems, Endorses Slate of All-Women Progressive Candidates

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Friday a plan to take on Democratic establishment candidates across the country, with a new political action committee endorsing an all-women slate of progressive candidates. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced on Friday a plan to take on Democratic establishment candidates across the country, with a new political action committee endorsing an all-women slate of progressive candidates. 👓 View full article

