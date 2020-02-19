Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Falsely Claims She Hasn’t Changed Position on Super PACs

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Falsely Claims She Hasn’t Changed Position on Super PACs

Mediaite Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren falsely claimed she has not changed her position on refusing help from Super PACs, even when she was confronted with hard and irrefutable evidence this is not true.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise

Warren Breaks 'No Super Pacs' Promise 00:33

 Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren promised she would never have a super pac for the primaries.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise [Video]Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise

Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg [Video]Elizabeth Warren Goes After Mike Bloomberg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren led the attack on Mike Bloomberg before, during and after the Democratic debate in Las Vegas.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Quickly Destroys Bernie Sanders’ ‘Revolution’ at Nevada Debate

Elizabeth Warren is getting attention for obliterating Mike Bloomberg at Wednesday night's debate, but few are talking about how quickly she disposed of Bernie...
Mediaite

Democrats big money pledges give way to reality of 2020 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democratic presidential candidates launched their campaigns last year with bold pledges to reject help from super PACs and dark money...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dalieat

dalieat RT @tommyxtopher: WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Falsely Claims She Hasn't Changed Position on Super PACs https://t.co/YAolCwsDp8 https://t.co/xxI… 45 seconds ago

tssommer

❌Tamar🇺🇸 (Text TRUMP to 88022) RT @StoneColdChik: Beth warrens lies https://t.co/IyX66h10LX & https://t.co/p33OFvZsDD & https://t.co/mT4LEZA0BR & https://t.co/5Alk6IwBcQ… 2 minutes ago

StoneColdChik

Stone Cold Chik Beth warrens lies https://t.co/IyX66h10LX & https://t.co/p33OFvZsDD & https://t.co/mT4LEZA0BR &… https://t.co/cnVcq7O0uZ 3 minutes ago

slowBeatChess

#Bernie2020 🌹 RT @JordanChariton: .@ewarren Falsely Claims She Hasn’t Changed Position on Super PACs https://t.co/rcfJNVFdWO 13 minutes ago

dbeard8987

Dan B. WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Falsely Claims She Hasn’t Changed Position on Super PACs https://t.co/gARvmTlM3x #SmartNews 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.