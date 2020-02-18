Global  

Stunning Poll Shows Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Now Neck And Neck For Black Vote

Friday, 21 February 2020
Stunning Poll Shows Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Now Neck And Neck For Black VoteA new NBC News/WSJ poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders surging to similar levels of black voter support as former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been the leader in African-American support during the primary. Biden’s support stands at 31% of black Democratic primary voters, just ahead of Sanders at 29%. But critically, the oversample of […]
News video: Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate 02:57

 Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Shock Poll: Joe Biden Leads Bernie Sanders in Nevada with Latino Voters

Bernie Sanders recently shot past former Vice President Joe Biden into a lead in the Nevada caucus polling, but a new Telemundo poll shows Biden beating Sanders...
Mediaite

Sanders soars past Biden, Bloomberg in national poll

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the standout front-runner in the Democratic primary race, while former leader Joe Biden continues his downward spiral after big...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS News

