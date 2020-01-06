CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Rips Trump: Is There Anything ‘More Telling’ Than Wanting to Bring BACK Gone With the Wind?

Alisyn Camerota implied that President Donald Trump's comments at a rally Thursday night reflect a nostalgia for slavery, saying "Has anything ever been more telling than that he wants Gone with the Wind back?"



Recent related videos from verified sources CNN’s Alisyn Camerota: voters “couldn't wait” to cast their vote for Trump in New Hampshire CNN’s Alisyn Camerota: voters “couldn't wait” to cast their vote for Trump in New Hampshire Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:35Published 1 week ago Hackers from Iran target U.S. government website WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19Published on January 6, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this