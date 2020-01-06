Global  

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Rips Trump: Is There Anything ‘More Telling’ Than Wanting to Bring BACK Gone With the Wind?

Mediaite Friday, 21 February 2020
Alisyn Camerota implied that President Donald Trump's comments at a rally Thursday night reflect a nostalgia for slavery, saying "Has anything ever been more telling than that he wants Gone with the Wind back?"
