New Petition Targets TMZ Over Its Frequent Insensitive Black Celebrity Death Coverage Including Pop Smoke + Kobe Bryant

SOHH Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
New Petition Targets TMZ Over Its Frequent Insensitive Black Celebrity Death Coverage Including Pop Smoke + Kobe BryantGossip-driven publication TMZ is catching big heat. A new petition is making its rounds online going directly at the popular site overs its insensitive coverage of black families – notably the recent deaths of rap star Pop Smoke and NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Big Facts: The petition encourages people to sign and pressure advertisers to […]

The post New Petition Targets TMZ Over Its Frequent Insensitive Black Celebrity Death Coverage Including Pop Smoke + Kobe Bryant appeared first on .
