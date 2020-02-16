New Petition Targets TMZ Over Its Frequent Insensitive Black Celebrity Death Coverage Including Pop Smoke + Kobe Bryant Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gossip-driven publication TMZ is catching big heat. A new petition is making its rounds online going directly at the popular site overs its insensitive coverage of black families – notably the recent deaths of rap star Pop Smoke and NBA icon Kobe Bryant. Big Facts: The petition encourages people to sign and pressure advertisers to […]



