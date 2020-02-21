Global  

Celebs who welcomed children via surrogacy

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Actress Shilpa Shetty surprised all when she announced the birth of her second child early this morning. The actress and her businessman hubby Raj Kundra, who are parents to a 7-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra, welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy, it was reported. Shilpa has now joined the long list of Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor and several other celebrities who opted to turn parents through surrogacy. Let's take a look at stars who took a different route to welcome their little bundles of joy.
