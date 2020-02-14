Anushka Sharma cheers for ‘women in blue’

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Anushka Sharma gave a big shout out to the women in blue, playing their first match in the Women’s World T20 championship, being hosted in Australia. Cheering for Indian women’s cricket team Anushka shared, “A big cheer for the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through. #TeamIndia #AusvInd”. The Indian team is playing opposite Australia in their very first match. While Anushka is always seen at the forefront cheering for her husband Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, here’s the Bollywood actress sharing an encouraging word for their counterparts. 👓 View full article

