Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anushka Sharma cheers for ‘women in blue’

Anushka Sharma cheers for ‘women in blue’

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Anushka Sharma gave a big shout out to the women in blue, playing their first match in the Women’s World T20 championship, being hosted in Australia. Cheering for Indian women’s cricket team Anushka shared, “A big cheer for the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through. #TeamIndia #AusvInd”. The Indian team is playing opposite Australia in their very first match. While Anushka is always seen at the forefront cheering for her husband Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian men’s cricket team, here’s the Bollywood actress sharing an encouraging word for their counterparts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Empowering Women in Hospitality

Empowering Women in Hospitality 02:26

 A new local organization is hoping to open new doors for women in the hospitality and culinary industry in Las Vegas. Alicia Pattillo reporting.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Black Women Appreciation Day [Video]Black Women Appreciation Day

During the 2020 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon, we asked all of your faves to celebrate Black Women Appreciation Day with us. This is a new holiday worth celebrating!

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 04:32Published

Web Extra: Graeme Abel introductory interview [Video]Web Extra: Graeme Abel introductory interview

KEZI 9 Sports sat down exclusively with Abel for a wide ranging interview and one of his first as head coach of Oregon women's soccer.

Credit: KEZIPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Anushka and Taapsee praise the women team

Indian women’s cricket team defeated the hosts and defending champions Australia in the first ever T20 World Cup match. Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma and...
IndiaTimes

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma chill with Team India at Blue Springs in Putaruru

*Hamilton:* The Indian cricket team, which is gearing up to face New Zealand in the two-Test series, on Thursday, made the best of the little leisure time as...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

ParminderMaan13

Maan 18 RT @circleofcricket: .@AnushkaSharma cheered for India as they beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener. #AUSWvINDW #T20WorldCup… 58 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes .@AnushkaSharma gave a big shout out to the women in blue, playing their first match in the Women’s World T20 champ… https://t.co/pT3G9FQg10 3 hours ago

HashirShah18

Hashir Shah RT @republic: Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship https://t.co/Rx16fLHYds 3 hours ago

republic

Republic Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team for T20 championship https://t.co/Rx16fLHYds 3 hours ago

circleofcricket

Circle of Cricket .@AnushkaSharma cheered for India as they beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener. #AUSWvINDW… https://t.co/pwnENdmoLM 4 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Anushka Sharma cheers for ‘women in blue’ #iccwomenst20worldcup https://t.co/qHw0HNUZrO 4 hours ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Anushka Sharma cheers for ‘women in blue’ https://t.co/2PFgRE28H0 4 hours ago

etimes

ETimes .@AnushkaSharma gives a big shout out to the women in blue #AUSvIND https://t.co/dqD30TrShP 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.