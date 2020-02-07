Pamela Anderson Reacts to Rumors That Ex-Husband Jon Peters Paid Off Her Debts
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Pamela Anderson is reacting to rumors. The superstar responded to allegations that her ex-husband, Jon Peters, who she married for 12 days, paid off her debts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pamela Anderson “I don’t need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $10-million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been [...]
Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful..
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have split 12 days after they married. The Blonde beauty and the Hollywood producer married last month in Malibu, but the couple have now decided to end their marriage 12..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:46Published