Pamela Anderson Reacts to Rumors That Ex-Husband Jon Peters Paid Off Her Debts

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Pamela Anderson is reacting to rumors. The superstar responded to allegations that her ex-husband, Jon Peters, who she married for 12 days, paid off her debts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pamela Anderson “I don’t need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $10-million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been [...]
News video: Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again 01:06

 Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters is engaged again, just three weeks after he split from Pamela following a 12-day marriage.

