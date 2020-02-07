Pamela Anderson Reacts to Rumors That Ex-Husband Jon Peters Paid Off Her Debts

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pamela Anderson is reacting to rumors. The superstar responded to allegations that her ex-husband, Jon Peters, who she married for 12 days, paid off her debts. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pamela Anderson “I don’t need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $10-million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been [...] 👓 View full article

