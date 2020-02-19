Global  

Harvey Weinstein jurors remain focused on 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra

The jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial remain focused on allegations from actress Annabella Sciorra, despite her claims being too old to prosecute. 
News video: Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony

Harvey Weinstein jury has questions about Annabella Sciorra testimony 00:57

 Jury members in Harvey Weinstein's s*x assault trial questioned the lack of "stand-alone" charges relating to accusations made by actress Annabella Sciorra less than an hour after deliberations began.

Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations continue

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are set to continue for a third day on Thursday. So far, jurors have been focusing a lot...
Seattle Times

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Questioned Lack of Charges in Annabella Sciorra Case

Though the statute of limitations for her rape claim has long expired, 'The Sopranos' actress testified against the disgraced producer as part of prosecutors'...
AceShowbiz


