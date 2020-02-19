Global  

Vivace! Patient Plays Violin As Doctors Perform Brain Surgery on Her

Mediaite Friday, 21 February 2020
Dagmar Turner, a former management consultant and long-time member of the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra Society, made headlines on Tuesday as she underwent brain surgery while playing her violin.
News video: Patient plays violin as surgeons perform brain surgery

Patient plays violin as surgeons perform brain surgery 02:44

 Professional musician Dagmar Turner, who was diagnosed with a large brain tumour after suffering a seizure during a symphony performance, played the violin as surgeons operated on her brain to help them avoid damaging areas that were activated while she played the instrument. Report by Etemadil. Like...

