Vivace! Patient Plays Violin As Doctors Perform Brain Surgery on Her
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Dagmar Turner, a former management consultant and long-time member of the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra Society, made headlines on Tuesday as she underwent brain surgery while playing her violin.
Professional musician Dagmar Turner, who was diagnosed with a large brain tumour after suffering a seizure during a symphony performance, played the violin as surgeons operated on her brain to help them avoid damaging areas that were activated while she played the instrument.