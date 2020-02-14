Meghan McCain Questions Katie Hill on Resignation: ‘You Were Sleeping With a Member of Your Campaign Staff’ Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Meghan McCain point-blank asked former Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA) Friday on The View why she was sleeping with a member of her staff, to which the recently resigned representative stated, "I believe I've taken full accountable by stepping down." 👓 View full article

