Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Storm Reid Hosts 'The Invisible Man' Screening in NYC

Storm Reid Hosts 'The Invisible Man' Screening in NYC

Just Jared Jr Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Storm Reid is ready to share her new flick The Invisible Man! The 16-year-old actress stepped out for a special screening on Thursday night (February 20) at Crosby Hotel in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Storm Reid She was also joined by her co-star Aldis Hodge. The Invisible Man is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: THE INVISIBLE MAN Movie Clip - Invisible Man attacks Cecilia - Elisabeth Moss

THE INVISIBLE MAN Movie Clip - Invisible Man attacks Cecilia - Elisabeth Moss 00:52

 THE INVISIBLE MAN Movie Clip - Invisible Man attacks Cecilia - Elisabeth Moss Plot synopsis: Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Unnerving, enrapturing 'The Invisible Man' is quite a sight [Video]Unnerving, enrapturing 'The Invisible Man' is quite a sight

The skilled Elisabeth Moss steps out of her "The Handmaid's Tale" bonnet to play the heroine in "The Invisible Man," in which she squares off against her vengeful, transparent ex.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:04Published

The Invisible Man movie - Prank Video with Elisabeth Moss & Oliver Jackson-Cohen [Video]The Invisible Man movie - Prank Video with Elisabeth Moss & Oliver Jackson-Cohen

The Invisible Man movie - Prank Video with Elisabeth Moss & Oliver Jackson-Cohen The Invisible Man surprises Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and press.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Reid Celebrates 1 Million Instagram Followers at 'Invisible Man' Premiere

Storm Reid had something to celebrate at the the Invisible Man premiere! The 16-year-old actress stepped out at the event on Monday night (February 24) at TCL...
Just Jared Jr

Elisabeth Moss Stuns In Pink For 'The Invisible Man' Premiere in Hollywood

Elisabeth Moss shines in a electric pink dress at the premiere of her new movie, The Invisible Man, held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday (February 24) in...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.