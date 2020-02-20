Storm Reid Hosts 'The Invisible Man' Screening in NYC
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Storm Reid is ready to share her new flick The Invisible Man! The 16-year-old actress stepped out for a special screening on Thursday night (February 20) at Crosby Hotel in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Storm Reid She was also joined by her co-star Aldis Hodge. The Invisible Man is [...]
THE INVISIBLE MAN Movie Clip - Invisible Man attacks Cecilia - Elisabeth Moss
Plot synopsis: Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their...