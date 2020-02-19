Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for 'Shallow' Cover in the Subway
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Charlotte Awbery, the singer who went viral for covering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow” in a London subway station, is finally speaking out about her overnight fame. The singer-songwriter from London was approached in a subway station by British content creator Kevin Freshwater and challenged to finish the lyrics to the song he started. [...]
A true star has been born! Earlier this week, Charlotte Awbery went viral after video creator Kevin Freshwater shared a clip of the subway rider playing a game... E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared
Tweets about this
Gospel Music Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for 'Shallow' Cover in the Subway 31 minutes ago