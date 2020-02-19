Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for 'Shallow' Cover in the Subway

Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for 'Shallow' Cover in the Subway

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Charlotte Awbery, the singer who went viral for covering Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s “Shallow” in a London subway station, is finally speaking out about her overnight fame. The singer-songwriter from London was approached in a subway station by British content creator Kevin Freshwater and challenged to finish the lyrics to the song he started. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway Station

Singer Nails 'Shallow' At Subway Station 01:16

 Move over Lady Gaga, a new star has been born.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s 'Shallow' is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News [Video]A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s "Shallow" is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News

A Stunning Subway Cover of Lady Gaga’s "Shallow" is Blowing Up the Internet | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A Subway Star Is Born: Hear This Woman's Viral Rendition of Lady Gaga's "Shallow"

We're far from the shallow now! A woman named Charlotte Awbery is going viral for her gorgeous rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning song...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

Viral "Shallow" Subway Singer Blows Us Away Again With Ariana Grande Cover

A true star has been born! Earlier this week, Charlotte Awbery went viral after video creator Kevin Freshwater shared a clip of the subway rider playing a game...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for 'Shallow' Cover in the Subway 31 minutes ago

renezellwegayer

✨emmy award winning actress Toni Collette✨ RT @JustJared: Charlotte Awbery is finally speaking out after going viral for her cover of "Shallow" in a London subway station! https://t.… 41 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for ‘Shallow’ Cover in the Subway https://t.co/ki1MrE1C54 https://t.co/DMj5GaEN6G 41 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for ‘Shallow’ Cover in the Subway https://t.co/XwxxazLwUK https://t.co/WmGKkEAsme 41 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Charlotte Awbery Finally Speaks Out After Going Viral for ‘Shallow’ Cover in the Subway https://t.co/Cbv8riazXt https://t.co/2CHEZsRJ0E 41 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Charlotte Awbery is finally speaking out after going viral for her cover of "Shallow" in a London subway station! https://t.co/UKaKGibSmx 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.