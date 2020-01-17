Global  

John Krasinski Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe - Find Out Which Role!

Just Jared Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
John Krasinski is into the idea of starring in a Marvel movie! The 40-year-old A Quiet Place actor revealed he’d “love” to talk to Marvel about being in the Fantastic Four reboot in an interview with Esquire. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski “I was just about to walk into the worst [...]
