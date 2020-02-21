Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Dead at 25 After Being Hit by a Car

Fans are mourning the death of Dixie Crush star Lindsey Lagestee. The singer died on Monday, February 17 at the age of 25. Fellow band member Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country...



Recent related news from verified sources Dixie Crush singer Lindsey Lagestee dead after being struck by car Lindsey Lagestee, the lead singer and a founding member of the Midwest country band Dixie Crush, has died. She was 25.

FOXNews.com 12 hours ago



Lindsey Renee Lagestee, Singer With Country Band Dixie Crush, Dies at 25 Lindsey Renee Lagestee, a singer and founding member of the country music cover band Dixie Crush, died Monday due to complications after being struck by a car...

The Wrap 7 hours ago



