Wells Fargo To Pay $3 Billion After Fake Accounts Scandal

Saturday, 22 February 2020
 Wells Fargo agreed Friday to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice whereby company employees opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.
Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

 Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Conway G. Gittens details the official announcement.

As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo admitted it &quot;collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled.&quot;

Wells Fargo could pay roughly $3 billion to settle federal investigation with the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission over the sales practices that took place at the bank. In..

Fourth-largest US bank by assets aims to resolve case stemming from fake accounts scandal
FT.com

