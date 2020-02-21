Wells Fargo To Pay $3 Billion After Fake Accounts Scandal
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Wells Fargo agreed Friday to pay $3 billion to settle criminal and civil investigations into a long-running practice whereby company employees opened millions of unauthorized bank accounts in order to meet unrealistic sales goals.
Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission. Conway G. Gittens details the official announcement.