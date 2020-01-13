Global  

Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’

Mediaite Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Twitter Suspends 70 Accounts Supporting Bloomberg for ‘Platform Manipulation and Spam’Twitter suspends 70 Bloomberg campaign supporters' accounts for violating social media platform's rules, including 'platform manipulation and spam.'
Twitter suspends group of pro-Bloomberg accounts over 'platform manipulation'

Twitter Inc on Friday said it had started suspending and restricting dozens of accounts posting content promoting U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael...
