Dua Lipa Explains The Reason Behind Her New Hairstyle

Just Jared Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Dua Lipa steps out of her apartment with her new two toned hair in New York City on Thursday afternoon (February 20). The 24-year-old singer opened up about her new look, and revealed it wasn’t an intentional haircut, but a necessary one. “PSA: This is not a haircut, it’s bleached breakages but I’m running with [...]
