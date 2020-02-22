Dua Lipa Explains The Reason Behind Her New Hairstyle Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dua Lipa steps out of her apartment with her new two toned hair in New York City on Thursday afternoon (February 20). The 24-year-old singer opened up about her new look, and revealed it wasn’t an intentional haircut, but a necessary one. “PSA: This is not a haircut, it’s bleached breakages but I’m running with [...] 👓 View full article

