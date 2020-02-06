Global  

Watch: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka Speaks Big Facts, Doja Cat Addresses Female Rappers Getting Pitted Against Each Other

SOHH Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Watch: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka Speaks Big Facts, Doja Cat Addresses Female Rappers Getting Pitted Against Each OtherThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Lil Tjay‘s tribute record to late rapper Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka speaking on life lessons, Doja Cat addressing female rappers being pitted against each other and more. Watch and comment below!

News video: Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion 01:08

 Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots. Smoke was then...

Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Shot To Death In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rap artist Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning. Tina Patel reports.

Hip-Hop Artist Yo Gotti Breaks Down His New Album, 'Untrapped' [Video]Hip-Hop Artist Yo Gotti Breaks Down His New Album, "Untrapped"

Insight, integrity and influence. Yo Gotti has become one of hip-hop’s most respected street griots just by doing what he’s always done; speaking the truth on his records and being relentless with..

Jadakiss + Pusha-T Warn Rappers It’s HUNTIN SEASON W/ New Song: “Billion Streams Versus A Billion Fiends, Now We Even”

Jadakiss + Pusha-T Warn Rappers It’s HUNTIN SEASON W/ New Song: “Billion Streams Versus A Billion Fiends, Now We Even”New York rapper Jadakiss and Pusha-T are in work mode. The hip-hop pair have come through with their unexpected and must-hear new “Huntin Season” record. Big...
SOHH

Listen: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke W/ FOREVER POP Tribute Freestyle – “Can’t Believe This Is True”

Listen: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke W/ FOREVER POP Tribute Freestyle – “Can’t Believe This Is True”Rap newcomer Lil Tjay is keeping Pop Smoke in his prayers. The hip-hop entertainer has come through with his new “Forever Pop” freestyle. Listen and comment...
SOHH

sohh

SOHH Watch: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka Speaks Big Facts, Doja Cat Addresses Female Rappers Getting Pitted… https://t.co/hlgZhJN8jb 12 minutes ago

