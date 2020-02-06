Watch: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka Speaks Big Facts, Doja Cat Addresses Female Rappers Getting Pitted Against Each Other
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Lil Tjay‘s tribute record to late rapper Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka speaking on life lessons, Doja Cat addressing female rappers being pitted against each other and more. Watch and comment below!
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots. Smoke was then...