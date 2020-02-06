Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Lil Tjay‘s tribute record to late rapper Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka speaking on life lessons, Doja Cat addressing female rappers being pitted against each other and more. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka Speaks Big Facts, Doja Cat Addresses Female Rappers Getting Pitted Against Each Other appeared first on . The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Lil Tjay‘s tribute record to late rapper Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka speaking on life lessons, Doja Cat addressing female rappers being pitted against each other and more. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Lil Tjay Remembers Pop Smoke, Waka Flocka Speaks Big Facts, Doja Cat Addresses Female Rappers Getting Pitted Against Each Other appeared first on . 👓 View full article

