Watch: Apple Music Beats 1 Remembers Pop Smoke W/ Previously Recorded Q&A Dishing On Co-Signs, Global Appreciation + Starting New Street Vibes
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Late New York rapper Pop Smoke‘s death has continued to stir up emotions from coast to coast. Apple Music’s Beats 1 has resurfaced a recent interview with the late Brooklyn musician dishing on his come-up, receiving global attention and more. Watch and comment below! Big Facts: On Friday, Apple Music delivered Pop’s recent Beats 1 […]
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke was at his Hollywood Hills home when two men broke in and fired multiple shots. Smoke was then...
