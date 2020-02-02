Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Welcomes Daughter With Wife Jenna
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Congrats are in order for Twenty One Pilots‘ Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna. The couple have revealed that they’re now parents to a baby daughter named Rosie. “meet Ro,” Jenna posted on her Instagram with a cute video of the new family. “fresh out of the oven. Rosie Robert Joseph was born February 9th. [...]
