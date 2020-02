Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The cast of the iconic TV show 'Friends' will be coming together for an "unscripted cast reunion special" on the HBO Max streaming platform this May.



According to Fox News, a press release has informed that "series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return...