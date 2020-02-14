Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > John Legend to Support Elizabeth Warren's Campaign in South Carolina

John Legend to Support Elizabeth Warren's Campaign in South Carolina

AceShowbiz Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The 'All of Me' hitmaker has agreed to appear and perform in at least two events for the Massachusetts Democrat in Orangeburg and Charleston on February 26.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise

Warren Breaks Her Most Celebrated Promise 01:04

 Elizabeth Warren has sworn off super PACs during the 2020 campaign. Her campaign website says she "would disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary." But, now the primaries are underway. Warren's campaign is failing. Her poll numbers are abysmal. She's polling forth in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Desperate Warren Taps Loan [Video]Desperate Warren Taps Loan

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren is desperate for cash. She raised more money than most of her Democratic presidential rivals in the weeks before the Iowa caucuses. However, she spent so heavily that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Warren Is On The Ropes [Video]Warren Is On The Ropes

Elizabeth Warren's campaign is in a lot of trouble. According to Real Clear Politics her poll numbers are at an all time low. Nationally, she's polling at 12%. In Nevada she's at 11%. In South Carolina..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg will face Democratic rivals after qualifying for his first debate appearance

Mike Bloomberg will face Democratic rivals after qualifying for his first debate appearanceBillionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, marking the first time he’ll stand alongside the rivals he has so far...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.