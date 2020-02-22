Cops had intel on killing of Gulshan Kumar? Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

The Mumbai police had detailed intelligence on a plot to kill music baron Gulshan Kumar, down to the name of the underworld don whose gang had been assigned the task, and did all it could to protect him but the appearance of the UP Police upset the equation, former Maharashtra DGP Rakesh Maria writes in his memoirs. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this atul kulkarni RT @TheDailyPioneer: #RakeshMaria : The Mumbai police had detailed intelligence on a plot to kill music baron Gulshan Kumar. #MumbaiPolice… 3 minutes ago MG Dumasia Cops had intel on killing of Gulshan Kumar? https://t.co/9X7yyQ4Jrl https://t.co/6y9eWsvYa9 31 minutes ago Shalini With due respect, why didn't this top cop call the victim and alert him, instead of a go-between ?! https://t.co/jZqg7yz050 49 minutes ago महामृत्युन्जय चौकीदार RT @India_Policy: Mumbai police had detailed intelligence on a plot to kill music baron Gulshan Kumar and yet could not save him. https://… 58 minutes ago