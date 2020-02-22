Drake Calls Justin Bieber and Quavo 'Scrubs', Then Does Salsa Dance at Raptors Game Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker joins Toronto Raptors' broadcast duo to do a commentary together when the basketball team has a game against the Phoenix Suns. 👓 View full article

