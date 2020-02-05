50 Cent Wins Big NAACP Image Award For POWER + Wants Everyone To Know: “I’m Not Here To Make Friends We Come To Take Over”

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent is doing big things in 2020. The “Power” executive producer has come forward to celebrate winning big at the NAACP Image Awards. Big Facts: On Saturday, Fif hit up his social media pages to acknowledge “Outstanding Directing” win for his work on STARZ series “Power.” High-Key Details: “Power” star Joseph […]



