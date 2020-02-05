Global  

SOHH Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
50 Cent Wins Big NAACP Image Award For POWER + Wants Everyone To Know: “I’m Not Here To Make Friends We Come To Take Over”New York rapper 50 Cent is doing big things in 2020. The “Power” executive producer has come forward to celebrate winning big at the NAACP Image Awards. Big Facts: On Saturday, Fif hit up his social media pages to acknowledge “Outstanding Directing” win for his work on STARZ series “Power.” High-Key Details: “Power” star Joseph […]

The post 50 Cent Wins Big NAACP Image Award For POWER + Wants Everyone To Know: “I’m Not Here To Make Friends We Come To Take Over” appeared first on .
