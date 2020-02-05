Global  

Jhené Aiko Announces Wait Is Almost Over + Reveals CHILOMBO Album Release Date

SOHH Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Jhené Aiko Announces Wait Is Almost Over + Reveals CHILOMBO Album Release DateR&B singer Jhené Aiko isn’t going to make fans wait much longer. The popular crooner has promised to deliver a new album in the coming weeks. Big Facts: On Friday, Aiko announced her Chilombo album would arrive in early March. High-Key Details: In mid-February, Aiko reunited with her former boyfriend and rap star Big Sean […]

