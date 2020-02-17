Global  

Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza share thankful note on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza on Saturday shared thankful notes on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Malaika received the Fit Icon of the Year award, while Dia was honoured with the Best Actress award during an event in Mumbai recently.

The 46-year-old actor shared the note in an...
News video: Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and other celebs attend Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 00:53

 Actress Malaika Arora and Dia Mirza graced the red carpet of "Dadasaheb Phalke Awards" on Thursday in Mumbai. Malaika oped for an ethic outfit. The fashionsta was seen wearing a Jaipuri print saree with golden border. She completed the look with chunky silver jewellery and styled her hair in a bun.

