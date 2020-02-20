Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer collects Rs 9 cr on opening day

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has received a good response on its opening day and minted Rs 9.55 crores.



Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and said that the movie fared very well, adding that the film's collection fared better on Maha... 👓 View full article

