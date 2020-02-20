Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer collects Rs 9 cr on opening day

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office collection: Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer collects Rs 9 cr on opening day

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer comedy-drama 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has received a good response on its opening day and minted Rs 9.55 crores.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and said that the movie fared very well, adding that the film's collection fared better on Maha...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Great!: Trump reacts to 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' 01:12

 American President Donald Trump lauded the Bollywood gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" on Friday. President Trumps praise for the film came in the wake of a tweet posted by human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchells social media post praising the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' beats 'Bhoot...' at BO on Day 1 [Video]'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' beats 'Bhoot...' at BO on Day 1

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:54Published

Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final [Video]Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final

Movie Review Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Final

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film fares well on Day 1

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' put up a good show at the box office on Day 1 with collections amounting to Rs 9.55 crore. 
Zee News

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana has another winner


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.