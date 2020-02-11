Global  

Pamela Anderson's ex Jon Peters is engaged to another woman weeks after 12-day marriage: report

FOXNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Just weeks after Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters ended their 12-day marriage, the movie mogul is engaged yet again to another woman, according to a report.
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters engaged again 01:06

 Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters is engaged again, just three weeks after he split from Pamela following a 12-day marriage.

Hollywood producer Jon Peters is reportedly engaged again - just three weeks after his split from Pamela Anderson.

Hollywood producer Jon Peters feels like an "old fool" after calling off his engagement, in order to marry Pamela Anderson, a union which only lasted for 12 days, and Peters now admits he feels awful..

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters were married for less than two weeks even though before marrying her (but not legally), Jon was engaged to someone else. Well now...
