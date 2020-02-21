"Bad Education" - cast: Hugh Jackman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal, Jimmy Tatro, Kathrine Narducci, Annaleigh Ashford, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Ray Abruzzo, Catherine Curtin, Hari Dhillon

Global  

AceShowbiz Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
*Release date :* April 25, 2020
*Synopsis :* Based on Mike Makowsky's high school experience, "Bad Education" follows a superintendent (Hugh Jackman) of the school district who works ...
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: BAD EDUCATION Movie - Hugh Jackman

BAD EDUCATION Movie - Hugh Jackman 01:07

 BAD EDUCATION Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The unfolding of the single largest public school embezzlement scandal in history. Director: Cory Finley Writer: Mike Makowsky Stars: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan Gnere: Comedy, Drama US release date: April 25, 2020

Hugh Jackman Plays a Charming, Corrupt Superintendent in ‘Bad Education’ Trailer (Video)

Hugh Jackman Plays a Charming, Corrupt Superintendent in ‘Bad Education’ Trailer (Video)In his new film “Bad Education,” Hugh Jackman plays a charming, ambitious school superintendent with an eye on raising his school district to be the best in...
