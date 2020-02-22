"The Latin from Manhattan" - cast: Vivian Lamolli, Esai Morales, Drea De Matteo, Taryn Manning, Jesse Metcalfe, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Isla Farris, David Proval, Tori Black, Michael Madsen Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*Release date :* TBA 2020

*Synopsis :* "The Latin from Manhattan", explores Vanessa Del Rio's (Vivian Lamolli) roller-coaster life, first as a street walker and burlesque dancer ... 👓 View full article

