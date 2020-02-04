Bullied Australian Boy Quaden Bayles Runs the Field at Rugby Game!
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Quaden Bayles, the bullied Australian boy whose story went viral this week, had the time of his life while being welcomed onto the field at a rugby game this week! The nine-year-old boy was given the opportunity to run the field before the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis [...]
