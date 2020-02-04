Global  

Bullied Australian Boy Quaden Bayles Runs the Field at Rugby Game!

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Quaden Bayles, the bullied Australian boy whose story went viral this week, had the time of his life while being welcomed onto the field at a rugby game this week! The nine-year-old boy was given the opportunity to run the field before the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis [...]
News video: Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World 02:22

 Messages of support have flooded in for nine-year-old Quaden Bayles after a video featuring the boy’s heartbreaking reaction to being bullied went viral. Mum Yarraka filmed Quaden after being bullied at school because of his dwarfism, and since posting the video on Facebook the family have been...

Hugh Jackman, Brad Williams and more stars show support for bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles

Celebrities are rallying around a 9-year-old Australian boy after a heartbreaking video about him being bullied went viral. 
FOXNews.com

Rugby league: Extraordinary sum raised for bullied Australian schoolboy Quaden Bayles set for 'dream' NRL day

Rugby league: Extraordinary sum raised for bullied Australian schoolboy Quaden Bayles set for 'dream' NRL dayWARNING: Distressing content A fundraiser for nine-year-old Quaden Bayles, who told his mother in a heartbreaking viral video that he wanted to die after being...
New Zealand Herald

