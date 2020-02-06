Global  

Pixar's Onward Features Disney's First Animated Openly LGBTQ Character

E! Online Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
It's a new era for Disney: Its new Pixar film Onward features its first animated openly LGBTQ character. Meet Officer Specter, a cyclops police officer voiced by gay Emmy-winning...
News video: Onward with Tom Holland - Magical Cast

Onward with Tom Holland - Magical Cast 04:19

 It's time to go behind the scenes of Pixar's Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer! Release Date: March 6, 2020 Onward is a 3D computer-animated fantasy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is directed by Dan Scanlon,...

Lena Waithe to voice first openly gay Disney character in Onward and we are truly blessed

LGBT+ kids tucking into popcorn and sipping sodas in cinemas might look up and, for the first time in a Disney film, see a character just like them. Outward will...
PinkNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Chris Pratt shares his emotional connection to his new Pixar movie 'Onward'

Chris Pratt told USA TODAY how the character he voices in Disney Pixar's "Onward" is similar to his real-life brother, Cully.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mashable

