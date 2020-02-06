Pixar's Onward Features Disney's First Animated Openly LGBTQ Character
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () It's a new era for Disney: Its new Pixar film Onward features its first animated openly LGBTQ character. Meet Officer Specter, a cyclops police officer voiced by gay Emmy-winning...
It's time to go behind the scenes of Pixar's Onward starring Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer!
Release Date: March 6, 2020
Onward is a 3D computer-animated fantasy movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It is directed by Dan Scanlon,...
LGBT+ kids tucking into popcorn and sipping sodas in cinemas might look up and, for the first time in a Disney film, see a character just like them. Outward will... PinkNews Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph