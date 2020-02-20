Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Michelle Pfeiffer Had a Dance Party on the Treadmill to Celebrate a Milestone!

Michelle Pfeiffer Had a Dance Party on the Treadmill to Celebrate a Milestone!

Just Jared Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Michelle Pfeiffer is celebrating on her treadmill to mark a milestone! The 61-year-old actress just got a cast off her arm and she’s having a dance party on the treadmill to celebrate. “Just got my cast off and was so happy I had a dance party with my treadmill. 🙏” Michelle captioned the cute video [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 20-23

Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 20-23 01:11

 Flow into your weekend with a fun-filled dance party, visit a new nightclub and enjoy contemporary moves at the Aronoff before attending a jazz and choir concert that will lift your spirits.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.