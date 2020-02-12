Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bindi & Robert Irwin Pay Tribute To Late Father Steve Irwin On His Birthday

Bindi & Robert Irwin Pay Tribute To Late Father Steve Irwin On His Birthday

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The Irwin family are remembering the late Steve Irwin this weekend. The famed Crocodile Hunter would have been 58 years today (February 22) and his children, Bindi and Robert, are paying tribute on his birthday. “Dad, Today is your birthday. I had an extra strong cup of tea just how you liked it. I hugged [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain pay tribute to Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain pay tribute to Kurt Cobain 01:10

 Courtney Love and her daughter Frances Bean Cobain have paid tribute to their late husband and father on what would've been his 53rd birthday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hiker Found In Marin Wilderness; Palo Alto Couple’s Disappearance Still A Mystery [Video]Hiker Found In Marin Wilderness; Palo Alto Couple’s Disappearance Still A Mystery

Robert Bennett, a 76-year-old hiker who went missing in Marin County on Monday was found late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the search for Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin, a couple from Palo Alto continues...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:22Published

Friends stars pay tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her birthday [Video]Friends stars pay tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her birthday

Friends stars pay tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published


Tweets about this

SyyedAbdulah

Syyed Abdulah RT @justjaredjr: Bindi Irwin, her brother Robert, and fiance Chandler Powell paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin on his birthday today. S… 32 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Bindi Irwin, her brother Robert, and fiance Chandler Powell paid tribute to the late Steve Irwin on his birthday to… https://t.co/fWBiFJL7gI 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.