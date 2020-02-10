Global  

Irina Shayk & Doutzen Kroes Rock the Runway for Ferragamo's Milan Show

Just Jared Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Irina Shayk and Doutzen Kroes make their way down the runway while walking in the Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (February 22) in Milan, Italy. Sitting in the front row at the show was Riverdale actress Camila Mendes alongside model Paloma Elsesser and dancer Olivia Sui. They were seen meeting [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith honour Kobe Bryant at Milan Fashion Week

Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith honour Kobe Bryant at Milan Fashion Week 00:41

 Olivia Culpo and Jada Pinkett Smith honoured Kobe Bryant during Philipp Plein's runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy over the weekend.

Star-studded show for Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 collection [Video]Star-studded show for Burberry Fall/Winter 2020 collection

Models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk all walked the catwalk for Riccardo Tisci's show

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published

'Boomerang' Stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond & Lala Milan Dish On Season Two Of The BET Series [Video]"Boomerang" Stars Tetona Jackson, Tequan Richmond & Lala Milan Dish On Season Two Of The BET Series

The half-hour subversive, smart, comedy series, "Boomerang," is executive produced by writer/creator Lena Waithe and Halle Berry. The series, picks up roughly twenty-five years after the iconic film,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 28:16Published


